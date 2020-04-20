Theanine Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecasts Report

Theanine Market 2018 Global Industry Report covers the SWOT analysis of the Industry along with key developments, size, share, growth and demand in the market that will be helpful for the customer. Anyone with either academic of business interest in the Theanine Market the report will definitely by handy.

Theanine is a non-protein amino which exists in the tea plant. It is related to health benefits, such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, the promotion of weight loss and enhanced performance of the immune system. It is associated with effects such as the enhancement of relaxation and the improvement of concentration and learning ability. Theanine is also approved for green tea infusions for a better flavor. It is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) as an ingredient by Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Theanine in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Taiyo Kagaku

TianRui Chemical

Southern Yangtze University Biotech

Qu Zhou Qu Zhou Joy Chemical

Taiyo Green Power

Hunan NutraMax

Zelang Medical Technology

Novanat Bioresources

Hongya Yaxing Biotechnology

…

Market Segment by Type, covers:

D-Theanine

L-Theanine

D,L-theanine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food Additives Industry

Natural Health Care Industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Theanine market.

Chapter 1: Describe Theanine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Theanine, with sales, revenue, and price of Theanine, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Theanine, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Theanine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Theanine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

