Thermal Energy Storage Market May See a Big Move | Ice Energy, Calmac, SolarReserve

Growing adoption of renewable energy sources as well as rising demand for continuous power supply will help to boost global thermal energy storage market. Thermal energy storage system allows for the storage of extra thermal energy and its consumption during the highest demand. It is mostly used for power generation in addition to heating and cooling applications. High adoption of thermal energy storage in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) for district heating & cooling is a major driver of the thermal energy storage market.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Thermal Energy Storage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Thermal Energy Storage Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Thermal Energy Storage. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ice Energy (United States),Calmac (United States),DN Tanks (United States), Abengoa Solar (Spain) ,SolarReserve, LLC (United States),Burns & McDonnell (United States), Caldwell Energy (United States),Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (United States),Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (United States), BrightSource Energy Inc. (United States).

Market Trends: High Adoption of Green Buildings

Growing Demand for Thermal Energy Storage Systems in HVAC

Government Incentives for Thermal Energy Storage Systems

Market Drivers: High Adoption of Sensible Thermal Energy Storage

Expanding Requirement for Improving Energy Efficiency Along With Ongoing Energy Utilization Efforts

Challenges: High Installation Cost

Lack of Awareness about Storage Technology

Restraints: Lack of Technical Barrier

High Grid Interconnection Barrier

The Global Thermal Energy Storage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Power Generation, District Heating & Cooling, Process Heating & Cooling), Technology (Sensible Heat Storage, Latent Heat Storage, Thermochemical Storage), End User (Residential & Commercial, Utilities, Industrial), Storage Material (Water, Molten Salt, PCM, Others)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Thermal Energy Storage Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Thermal Energy Storage market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Thermal Energy Storage Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Thermal Energy Storage

Chapter 4: Presenting the Thermal Energy Storage Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Thermal Energy Storage market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Thermal Energy Storage Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Thermal Energy Storage Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



