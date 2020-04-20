Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology: Historical and Forecasted analysis

DelveInsight’s ‘Thyroid Eye Disease – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Thyroid Eye Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Thyroid eye disease or Graves’ Orbitopathy (GO) or Ophthalmopathy is an autoimmune disorder. The condition occurs when the same antibody causes thyroid dysfunction, which activates the receptors in the thyroid gland resulting in hyperthyroidism. This affects the eyes causing the inflammation of the eye tissues.
For the study period: 2017 to 2030
Segmented by geographies: 7MM
- The US
- EU 5 (the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy)
- Japan
Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology
TED has a higher prevalence in women than men (16 per 100,000 vs. 3 per 100,000, respectively). Both men and women demonstrate a bimodal pattern of the age of diagnosis (40–44 and 60–64 years in women; 45–49 and 65–69 years in men).
The DelveInsight Thyroid Eye Disease () epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Thyroid Eye Disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Thyroid Eye Disease in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Thyroid Eye Disease epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).
Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology Segmentation
- Total Prevalent Population
- Gender‐Specific Prevalent Population
- Age‐Specific Prevalent Population
- Severity‐Specific Prevalence
- Diagnosed and Treatable cases of Thyroid eye disease in 7MM [2017‐2030]
Key Highlights
- 11-Year Forecast of Thyroid Eye Disease epidemiology
- 7MM Coverage
- Total Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease
- Total Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease according to segmentation
- Diagnosed cases of Thyroid Eye Disease
