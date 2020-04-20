Thyroid Eye Disease Market: New therapies set to fuel the market for the study period 2017-30

DelveInsight’s “Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Thyroid Eye Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thyroid Eye Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Thyroid eye disease (TED) or Graves’ Orbitopathy (GO) or Ophthalmopathy is an autoimmune disorder. The condition occurs when the same antibody causes thyroid dysfunction, which activates the receptors in the thyroid gland resulting in hyperthyroidism. This affects the eyes causing the inflammation of the eye tissues.

The Thyroid Eye Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) market Size

For the study period: 2017 to 2030

Segmented by geographies: 7MM

The US

EU 5 (the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy)

Japan

Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology

TED has a higher prevalence in women than men (16 per 100,000 vs. 3 per 100,000, respectively). Both men and women demonstrate a bimodal pattern of the age of diagnosis (40–44 and 60–64 years in women; 45–49 and 65–69 years in men).

The section provides insights into historical and current Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Total Prevalent Population

Gender‐Specific Prevalent Population

Age‐Specific Prevalent Population

Severity‐Specific Prevalence

Diagnosed and Treatable cases of Thyroid eye disease (TED) in 7MM [2017‐2030]

Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market

Treatment for thyroid eye disease generally occurs in two phases. The first phase involves treating active eye disease. This active period usually lasts two to three years and requires careful monitoring until stable.

Some treatments include medication (local therapy, antioxidant therapy, immunomodulatory therapy), and surgery (thyroidectomy and thyroid ablation). Additionally, thyroid eye disease treatment market also includes Rehabilitative (extraocular muscle or eyelid) surgery. Correction of both hyper‐ and hypothyroidism is crucial for the ophthalmopathy. Antithyroid drugs and thyroidectomy do not influence the course of the ophthalmopathy, whereas radioiodine treatment may cause the progression of pre‐existing ophthalmopathy, especially in smokers. Glucocorticoids, however, do help in preventing in exacerbation.

The Report also covers current Thyroid Eye Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Market

The dynamics of the Thyroid eye disease market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period [2019‐2028]. Therapies such as RVT‐1401 (Immunovant Sciences), Teprotumumab (Horizon Therapeutics), and others are expected to enter the Thyroid Eye Disease market.

Pharma companies such as Horizon therapeutics, Immunovant Sciences, and others are working to change the dynamics of the Thyroid eye disease market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period [2019‐2030].

Report Key Highlights

Dynamic Thyroid eye disease market trends

Healthcare spending fuelling Thyroid eye disease Market

Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in Market

Challenges poised and opportunities present influencing Thyroid eye disease Market

R&D driving Market

Novel therapies and drugs in Thyroid eye disease pipeline

Major players involved impacting Thyroid eye disease market

In-depth analysis of the pipeline products (Phase III and Phase II), comparative analysis with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Thyroid Eye Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Thyroid Eye Disease Thyroid Eye Disease Market Overview at a Glance Thyroid Eye Disease Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Thyroid Eye Disease Market Analysis: 7MM Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

