TV ANALYTICS MARKET REGISTERING A CAGR OF 17.75% OUTLOOK 2026

The TV ANALYTICS report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic years 2018, the base year 2019 and the forecast for the years 2020-2027.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are IBM Corporation, Google, The Nielsen Company (US) LLC, Zapr, ALPHONSO INC., TVSquared, Amobee Inc., 605, Clarivoy, TVBEAT INC., Blix, DCMN, H-Tech, FiscOwl LLC, Edgeware AB, Realytics, Sorenson Media, FourthWall Media, Parrot Analytics Limited, iSpot.tv Inc., Admo.tv, Conviva Inc, iQ Media Group Inc., and BrightLine Partners LLC.

Market Affecting Factors:

Global TV analytics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: TV Analytics Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global TV Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global TV Analytics Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America TV Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe TV Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific TV Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America TV Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue TV Analytics by Countries

Key Assessments:

There are various types of assessments carried out in TV Analytics report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.

Qualitative and quantitative assessment

Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of TV Analytics .

Crucial Market Segment Details:

Global TV Analytics Market, By TV Transmission Types (Cable TV, Satellite TV/DTH, IPTV, OTT), Components (Software, Services), Applications (Competitive Intelligence, Churn Prevention & Behavior Analysis, Customer Lifetime Management, Campaign Management, Content Development, Audience Forecasting, Others), Deployment Models (On-Premises, Cloud)

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in usage of social media and its positive impact on branding and marketing of products is expected to drive the market growth

Rising intensity of business competition resulting in better results & analyzation of marketing and branding is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of installed and working digital infrastructure required for the processing of TV analytics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of technically skilled and knowledgeable professionals and personnel required to evaluate the processes of TV analytics is also expected to restrain the market growth

