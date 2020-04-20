Unified Communications as a Service in Healthcare Market-Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The unified communications as a service market was valued at USD 30.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The healthcare industry requires professionals to respond quickly to attend the patient. UcaaS provides this opportunity to streamline communication processes and improve the quality of patient care.

– With UCaaS solutions, like cloud-based, telephony and messaging, video-conferencing, the caregivers can get access to essential data on a real-time basis. In governments across regions, such as South Korea, are also testing telemedicine to provide affordable remote patient care, thus, providing scope for UCaaS companies.

– UCaaS, coupled with organizational mobility, provides numerous advantages, like real-time communications, to instantly locate and connect the caregivers, effective call routing, and faster connections regardless of location (possible through feature-rich smartphones), and also enables the healthcare organization to establish rules and reduce interruptions and distractions from ER rooms to surgeries.

Scope of the Report

Unified communications-as-a-service in healthcare is a model of delivery wherein a variety of collaboration and communication services and applications are outsourced to a third-party provider and delivered over a network across the healthcare sector. UCaaS technologies include presence technology and enterprise messaging, video conferencing and telephony. Also, the increasing deployment of Artificial Intelligence has greatly aided organizations to cater to the digital transformation goal. AI-powered tools have allowed organizations to intuitively record calls, facilitate effortless transcriptions, and intelligently track speakers to understand the needs of users and offer relevant services.

Key Market Trends

Emergence of UCaaS in Healthcare Sector

– Unified Communications(UC), since its inception, has emerged as a cost-effective solution for small businesses across industries, such as IT, BFSI, and even retail. However, UCaaS, the cloud delivery of the unified communications offered by companies, like Microsoft, and IBM, among others, are shaping the way, healthcare organizations manage their communication networks.

– The need for easy-to-maintain network systems that enable effective communication possible across healthcare organizations is evident, considering the old/obsolete contact centers. The availability of cloud-based systems is easing the adoption of healthcare providers, who are often categorized to have minimum IT budgets. With subscription-based UC services in place, the healthcare contact centers can establish their PBX systems and take care of multiple customer requests coming in from multiple sites.

North America to Register Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

– Health organizations are positive about BYOD, since, it facilitates improved workflow, cost savings, and also better compliance with provisions of healthcare legislation, such as the US Affordable Care Act. Healthcare players are showing confidence in the adoption of BYOD, across the healthcare sector. For instance, Philips, a prominent player in healthcare electronics, reported that 68% of the healthcare organizations and providers believe that the end of 2020 will fully support BYOD. Such BYOD trends call for a centralized collaborative platform that would streamline communications and enable the healthcare providers to access patient records as to when required.

– Also, the cloud adoption among the sector, which includes moving EHR systems and other enterprise applications, which traditionally ran on client-server architectures also provides scope for UC companies, offering their services over the cloud on a subscription basis.

– As the majority of the cloud communication providers across the region are offering high?end cloud-based security for each customer, the barriers are eliminated, thus, making the healthcare industry an addressable market for Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS). For instance, 8×8, a US-based prominent UCaaS vendor offers UC solutions, enables healthcare organizations to meet third-party-verified compliance with HIPAA, PCI-DSS 3.1, FISMA/FIPS 140-2, and Safe Harbor regulations.

Competitive Landscape

The unified communications as a service market is moderately competitive and consist of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the UCaaS technologies across the healthcare sector, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

Companies Mentioned:

