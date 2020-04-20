Value-Based Healthcare Market 2020-2026 | PrognoCIS, Bizmatics Inc., Deloitte US, Atos, NEJM Catalyst, BCG, Bloomberg, Center for Medicare and Medicaid

The Research Insights has introduced a new report entitled as Global Value-Based Healthcare Market which is a widespread summary of the market that consists of a detailed description and analysis based on the various types of products available in the market and also has the different end users. The market is likely to witness the fastest development and has vital chapters on marketing strategies of leading traders and it approximates the state of the Value-Based Healthcare Market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Value-based healthcare is a healthcare delivery model in which providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on patient health outcomes. Under value-based care agreements, providers are rewarded for helping patients improve their health, reduce the effects and incidence of chronic disease, and live healthier lives in an evidence-based way.

Top Key Players:

PrognoCIS, Bizmatics Inc., Deloitte US, Atos, NEJM Catalyst, BCG, Bloomberg, Center for Medicare and Medicaid, Aetna, Medtronic, Chain Drug Review, Medtronic

Value-based care differs from a fee-for-service or capitated approach, in which providers are paid based on the amount of healthcare services they deliver. The value in value-based healthcare is derived from measuring health outcomes against the cost of delivering the outcomes.

The shift in the Value-Based Healthcare market toward value-based payment model is driven by the pressures to cut down costs and improve the quality of healthcare. Government payers, employers, health plans and consumers are asking the healthcare system to deliver value. These new models are an essential component of that process.

The Value-Based Healthcare Market report has statistics on the leading regional segment and is studied from a global outlook and its progress in regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

