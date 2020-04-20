Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Now Available Endocrine Testing Market Forecast And Growth 2027

The global Endocrine Testing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Endocrine Testing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Endocrine Testing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Endocrine Testing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Endocrine Testing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Test, 2013-2023 (USD Million)
- Estradiol (E2) Test
- Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test
- Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Test
- Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test
- Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) Test
- Progesterone Test
- Testosterone Test
- Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test
- Prolactin Test
- Cortisol Test
- Insulin Test
- Others (Gastrin, Thymosin, Secretin, etc.)
Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Diagnostic Technology, 2013 – 2023 (USD Million)
- Tandem Mass spectrometry
- Immunoassay (Enzyme immunoassays, Radioimmunoassays (RIA)) Technologies
- Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technologies
- Sensor (Electrochemical, Biosensors, etc.) Technologies
- Clinical Chemistry Technologies
- Others (Liquid Chromatography + Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)
Global Endocrine Testing Market, by End User, 2013 – 2023 (USD Million)
- Hospitals
- Commercial Laboratories
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Home Based Tests
- Physician Offices
Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Geography, 2013 – 2023 (USD Million)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Each market player encompassed in the Endocrine Testing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Endocrine Testing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Endocrine Testing Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Endocrine Testing market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Endocrine Testing market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Endocrine Testing market report?
- A critical study of the Endocrine Testing market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Endocrine Testing market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Endocrine Testing landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Endocrine Testing market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Endocrine Testing market share and why?
- What strategies are the Endocrine Testing market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Endocrine Testing market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Endocrine Testing market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Endocrine Testing market by the end of 2029?
