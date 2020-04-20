Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

Assessment of the Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market

Persistence Market Research recently published a market report which offers valuable insights pertaining to the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market through the forecast period (2019-2029). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at PMR, track the major innovations and developments within the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market. The major changes that are likely to occur in the business models of several companies post the COVID-19 pandemic is also highlighted in detail. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market include Wienerberger AG, Bekaert, Harwal Group of Companies, TechnipFMC plc., Changchun gaoxiang Special Pipes Co., Ltd, Aerosun Corporation, Amiantit Group, Cosmoplast Industrial Company (LLC), Magma Global Limited, Pestec, Wellstream Flexibles (General Electric), Airborne Oil & Gas BV and CGH Belgium, among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Research and development, followed by product trial, and its respective market approach will support the growth of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market and in turn, will help increase the profitability of products. Further, consensus between end user and manufacturer for long term supply and related services will provide addition benefits for market growth.

Development:

In March 2018, Saudi Aramco signed an MoU with Aerosun Corporation for the manufacturing of reinforced thermoplastic pipe and components

In 2016, Magma Global Limited opened a new production facility at Portsmouth, U.K., which is engaged in the production of reinforced thermoplastic pipes

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major reinforced thermoplastic pipes market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

Analysis of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key reinforced thermoplastic pipes market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected and COVID-19 pandemic influence on the growth of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market

Doubts Related to the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes in region 3?

