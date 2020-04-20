What Are the Growing Drivers of Automotive OEM Coatings Market 2022 with major key companies profiled like Axalta Coating Systems,BASF SE,PPG Industries,Nippon Paint,Kansai Paint

Automotive OEM coatings are the specialty paints and coatings used in automobiles for decoration and protection purposes. The layer formed by the application of both paints and coatings amounts to approximately 100 m. Initially, chromium, lead, and other heavy metals were employed in automotive coatings.

The use of toxic chemicals and compounds is prohibited due to introduction of several environmental regulations, leading to use of water-based paints and coatings. Around 85% of the lacquer paint evaporates into the air, which pollutes the atmosphere. To overcome the undesired effects of these toxic chemicals, enamel paint is being widely used globally.

Some of the key players of Automotive OEM Coatings Market:

Axalta Coating Systems,BASF SE,PPG Industries,Nippon Paint,Kansai Paint,AkzoNobel,Sherwin-Williams Company,KCC Paint,Bayer AG,Arkema SA

The market has witnessed tremendous opportunities globally, owing to increase in the production and demand for automobiles, growth in demand for advanced technologies, and better quality products. Furthermore, rise in per capita disposable incomes and the overall economic growth is further anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Upsurge in number of vehicle collisions demanding servicing and reconditioning of the vehicle is in turn boosting the overall demand for automotive OEM coatings.

Moreover, rise in demand for recreational vehicles especially among youngsters, growth in demand for repair, maintenance and renovation of old vehicles as well as rising consumption of powder coatings, owing to its superior characteristic properties, such low emissions of volatile compounds and relatively thicker layer as compared to traditional automotive coatings are some factors anticipated to bring impetus in the global market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and difficulty in sourcing these raw materials are some key elements anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The “Automotive OEM Coatings Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive OEM Coatings industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive OEM Coatings market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Automotive OEM Coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Automotive OEM Coatings market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size

2.2 Automotive OEM Coatings Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive OEM Coatings Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive OEM Coatings Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive OEM Coatings Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive OEM Coatings Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Breakdown Data by End User

