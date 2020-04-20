Wire Covering Compound Market Production, Types, CAGR, Applications, Capacity, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dupont

Solvay S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Borouge

Polyone Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

Aum Udyog

Electric Cable Compounds Inc.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Melos GmbH

Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.

Newgen Specialty Plastics Ltd.

NUC Corporation

Otech Corporation

Plasgom

S&E Specialty Polymers

Shakun Polymers Limited

Sonneborn

Techno Vinyl Polymers India Ltd.

Teknor Apex Company

Web Industries, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Halogenated Polymer

Non-Halogenated Polymer

Segment by Application

Construction

Power

Communication

Automotive

Others

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

