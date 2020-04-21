1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2026| Covestro, Vencorex, Tosoh, Wanhua Chemical, BASF

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market.

Leading players of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market.

The major players that are operating in the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market are: Covestro, Vencorex, Tosoh, Wanhua Chemical, BASF

Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market by Product Type: 0.995, Others

Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market by Application: Polyurethane Coatings, Adhesive, Inks, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market

Exploring key dynamics of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market

Highlighting important trends of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Overview

1.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Product Overview

1.2 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0.995

1.2.2 Others

1.3 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Industry

1.5.1.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) by Application

4.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Polyurethane Coatings

4.1.2 Adhesive

4.1.3 Inks

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) by Application

4.5.2 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) by Application

5 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Business

10.1 Covestro

10.1.1 Covestro Corporation Information

10.1.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Covestro 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Covestro 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Products Offered

10.1.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.2 Vencorex

10.2.1 Vencorex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Vencorex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Vencorex 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Covestro 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Products Offered

10.2.5 Vencorex Recent Development

10.3 Tosoh

10.3.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tosoh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Tosoh 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Tosoh 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Products Offered

10.3.5 Tosoh Recent Development

10.4 Wanhua Chemical

10.4.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Wanhua Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Wanhua Chemical 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Wanhua Chemical 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Products Offered

10.4.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

10.5 BASF

10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BASF 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Recent Development

…

11 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

