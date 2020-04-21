2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2026| Solvay (Amoco Chemicals), Ferro Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market.

Leading players of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market.

The major players that are operating in the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market are: Solvay (Amoco Chemicals), Ferro Corporation

Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market by Product Type: ≥99%, <99%

Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market by Application: PEN, PBN, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market

Exploring key dynamics of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market

Highlighting important trends of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Overview

1.1 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Product Overview

1.2 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 ≥99%

1.2.2 <99%

1.3 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Industry

1.5.1.1 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) by Application

4.1 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Segment by Application

4.1.1 PEN

4.1.2 PBN

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) by Application

4.5.2 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) by Application

5 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Business

10.1 Solvay (Amoco Chemicals)

10.1.1 Solvay (Amoco Chemicals) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Solvay (Amoco Chemicals) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Solvay (Amoco Chemicals) 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Solvay (Amoco Chemicals) 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Products Offered

10.1.5 Solvay (Amoco Chemicals) Recent Development

10.2 Ferro Corporation

10.2.1 Ferro Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ferro Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ferro Corporation 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Solvay (Amoco Chemicals) 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Products Offered

10.2.5 Ferro Corporation Recent Development

…

11 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

