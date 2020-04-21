Acetaldehyde Market showing Footprints for Strong Annual Sales| Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K,

The Global Acetaldehyde Market is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2025, from USD 1.32 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K, Ashok Alco – chem Limited (AACL), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., LCY GROUP, Lonza, Sekab, Amadis Chemical Co.,Ltd., China National Petroleum Corporation, Eurochem, FINETECH INDUSTRY LIMITED, Fisher Scientific, GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd., LOBA Chemie, Penta Manufacturer

Global Acetaldehyde Market, By Process (Oxidation of Ethylene, Oxidation of Ethanol, Dehydrogenation of Ethanol, Others)

By Derivative (Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, Pentaerythritol, Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate, Others)

By Application

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

High demand of pyridines in developing region

Growing demand for pentaerythritol for the production neopolyol esters

Demand in paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, food & beverage and water treatment sector

Availability of substitute for the production of acetic acid and butyraldehde

Harmful effect of acetaldehyde

