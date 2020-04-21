Acute Intermittent Porphyria Therapeutics- Global Market Outlook 2019 to 2025 | Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Danaher

Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Therapeutics Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guidelines about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Acute Intermittent Porphyria Therapeutics market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Danaher, Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ARKRAY, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Sonova Holding AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Amongst Others

The leading players of Acute Intermittent Porphyria Therapeutics industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Acute Intermittent Porphyria Therapeutics players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) is an inherited metabolic disorder. It affects the production of heme, which is the prosthetic group of hemoglobin binding to oxygen. It is due to a low enzyme porphobilinogen deaminase. The main reasons for acute intermittent porphyria are insomnia, anorexia, and the change in urine coloration, myalgia, and retention of urine. Sometimes AIP results in the formation of liver tumors (hepatocellular carcinoma) and kidney failure. Some of the symptoms also mentioned issues related to the gastrointestinal tract, urinary tract, psychological and neurological problems.

Geographically, acute intermittent porphyria global market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the acute intermittent porphyria market, followed by Europe. The growth of acute intermittent porphyria market in North America is attributed to the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, increased spending on health care, and increase in patients with genetic metabolic disorders. The market in Europe is based on research and development increased funds supported by governments and increasing geriatric population. However, acute intermittent porphyria market is expected in Asia-Pacific to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period due to increased awareness of the health technology, a large population of patients, the presence of economies continued development offering great opportunities in this acute intermittent porphyria market.

Segment by Type

350mg

313mg

Segment by Application

Hospital

Pharmacy

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

