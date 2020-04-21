Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Cold Smoking Salmon Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2024

The following manufacturers are covered:

Marine Harvest

Labeyrie

Lery Seafood

Suempol

Thai Union Frozen Products (Meralliance)

Youngs Seafood

Salmar

Delpeyrat

Norvelita

Cooke Aquaculture

Norway Royal Salmon ASA

UBAGO GROUP MARE, S.L

Martiko

Multiexport Foods

Grieg Seafood

Gottfried Friedrichs

ACME Smoked Fish

Segment by Regions

Northern Europe

South America

North America

Australia & New Zealand

Western Europe

Segment by Type

Vac/Vacuum Packing

Vac/Vacuum Packing Covered With Cardboard Envelope

Canned Packaging

Segment by Application

Food Service Sector

Retail Sector

