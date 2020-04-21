Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2022

The latest report on the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market.

The report reveals that the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

segmented as follows:

Integrated/Closed catheters

Peripheral insertion catheters

Use of integrated/closed intravenous (IV) catheters is rapidly increasing over conventional intravenous (IV) catheters due to capacity of integrated catheters to apply power while injecting medicine in the circulation. Integrated intravenous (IV) catheters are used for injecting contrast media into the circulation system prior to computed tomography (CT) imaging. On the other hand, high cost of the integrated peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters is restraining the growth of integrated peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market in economically backward markets.

Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market: Regional Dynamics

Geographically, the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world (ROW). Currently, North America is leading the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market and is followed by Europe. Factors such as existence of a large pool of geriatric population, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending and advancement in technology resulting in higher rates of surgical procedures in this region are boosting the growth of the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market in these regions. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters due to increasing disposable income, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and rapidly growing medical tourism industry in this region. In addition, countries such as China and India have the largest population pool in the world and thus the large geriatric population of both the countries will lead to an increasing patient population in the near future. Some of the players contributing to the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market include Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickenson and Co., Teleflex Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies, Vygon SA, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Vascular Pathways Inc., Medical Components Inc. and VIGMED AB.

