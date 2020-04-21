AI in Manufacturing Market Rapid Expansion Due to Covid-19 | Will Creates Huge Revenue by 2026 | Analysed Players – Google LLC, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, IBM etc | 16.2% CAGR

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global AI in Manufacturing Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 1.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ xx mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25% by 2026. The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Manufacturing Ecosystem Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong.

Download Sample PDF of COVID-19 ToC to understand the impact and be smart in redefining business strategies.

https://www.alltheresearch.com/impactC19-request/381



The need for next-gen technologies like AI to deal with COVID-19 could be one of the most important milestones in the AI ecosystem. From last, 4-month utilization of AI is assisting global institutes for early warning and alerts, tracking and prediction, data dashboards and early diagnosis. Applications or use cases of AI vary from each node of the ecosystem, various technologies from this Umbrella Technology are contributing to prevent and predict this pandemic. Naturally, by the end of 2021 penetration AI in Public Safety, Healthcare and the related sector is expected to increase at least 3 times.

AI in Manufacturing Market Ecosystem are expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The main objective of the most manufacturing outlets is to improve productivity and reduce cost. This objective can be attained by deploying AI in manufacturing industry. In the current scenario, a few companies have already deployed AI in their manufacturing shop floor. Apart from the leading technology-based solution providers, start-ups are also contributing to the growth of AI in Manufacturing Market Ecosystem. Veo Robotics, an US-based start-up, has developed robots with computer vision-based cameras. The company raised around US$ 12Mn in series A funding in the year 2017. Sight Machine, an US-based startup, is disrupting the manufacturing industry with its advanced AI analytics platform. This analytics platform gathers data from the manufacturing shop floor and provides actionable insights.

AI in Manufacturing Ecosystem Market Ecosystem Segmentation:

The major players operating in the global AI in Manufacturing Ecosystem Market Ecosystem are as follows: Google LLC, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, IBM and more…

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, Defence, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Others.



Download Exclusive Free Sample PDF with Top Companies Market Positioning Data

https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/381

AI IN MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM MARKET ECOSYSTEM – BASED ON REGIONS:

AI in Manufacturing will help companies achieve higher productivity and cost effectiveness over a period. One of the major applications where AI is deployed in the manufacturing plants is Asset maintenance. LG uses AI to detect and predict defects in machineries. Further, Siemens has deployed AI systems to monitor gas turbines that detect emissions using sensors and process the data using AI technology to keep emissions under control. KONE, an escalator manufacturer, uses AI to monitor product usage. This helps the company in predicting defects in the parts of an escalator beforehand. Such deployments by manufacturing companies will boost the growth of the AI in Manufacturing Market Ecosystem.

Ask You Queries | Get 30 Min Free Analyst Call

https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/381



Table of Content:

Ecosystem Report – Table of Content

Introduction Global AI in Manufacturing Ecosystem Market Ecosystem Definition Scope of study Executive Summary

Global Market Segmentation

AI in Manufacturing Ecosystem Market Ecosystem Positioning

Global AI in Manufacturing Ecosystem Market Ecosystem Snapshot Global AI in Manufacturing Ecosystem Market Ecosystem Segmentation By Component

AI in Manufacturing Ecosystem Market Ecosystem Sizing, Volume, and ASP Analysis & Forecast

Global AI in Manufacturing Ecosystem Market Ecosystem Sizing & Volume Cross-segmentation

And More…

View Complete Report with Different Company Profiles

https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/381/ai-in-manufacturing-ecosystem-market

AllTheResearch

Contact Person: Rohit B.

Tel: 1-888-691-6870

Email: [email protected]