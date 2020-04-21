Airline Booking Platform Market 2020 Trends, and Strategies by Key Players Travix International, Booking Holdings Inc., Blue Sky Booking, lastminute.com NV

Airline booking platform market in global grew from US$ 3,601.05 Mn in 2018 to US$ 8,852.77 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific airline booking platform market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the wide range of income levels and rapidly growing the middle class.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007696/

The major companies offering airline booking platform market include KAYAK Software Corporation, Trip.com Group Limited, Kiwi.Com S.R.O., Qunar.com, Travix International, Booking Holdings Inc., Blue Sky Booking, lastminute.com NV, Expedia Group, Etraveli Group AB, EasyJet plc, MakeMyTrip Limited, and Rakuten, Inc. among others.

The rising demand for air travel continuously has led several countries to witness an increase in the number of airline booking platforms in recent years. The increasing demand for air travel has also forced the adoption of technologically advanced platforms to book various travel services such as ticket booking, car rentals, hotel reservations, and many more. The abrupt growth of the commercial aviation sector is majorly attributed to the tremendous rise in the number of air travelers, both business and leisure passengers.. Factors such as increased use of mobile apps by travelers, escalating demand for online airline booking in emerging economies is driving the airline booking platform market.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007696/

Europe is home to one of the largest aviation sectors in the world. Similar to North America, the most preferred mode of transportation in Europe for domestic as well as international conveyance is air travel. The airlines in the European countries, irrespective of full service or low-cost airlines, are facing extreme pressure in terms of passenger volume. This is influencing the companies to procure a high number of aircraft. Moreover, the strong economy of Europe and higher individual disposable incomes lay a robust platform for the business of the aerospace industry. Almost more than half of the metropolitan population in Western Europe opts for air transportation. Such above-mentioned factors is expected to fuel the growth of the airline booking platform market in Europe.

The strong economy of North America has attracted air passenger traffic as well as driven the expansion of Canadian carriers. Further, a steady demand in the outbound, as well as inbound traffic to and from North America, has resulted in the healthy position of North America in the global airline booking platform market. As per IATA, air passenger traffic of North America is expected to grow at 2.4% yearly, and the number of these passengers is projected to reach ~1.4 Bn by 2037. Thus, growth in the number of passengers is anticipated to influence the airline booking platform market positively.

The global airline booking platform market by application was led by the domestic airline booking segment. The international airline booking segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007696/

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global airline booking platform market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global airline booking platform market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]