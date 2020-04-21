Animal Genetics Cable Market Opportunities, Analysis, Development and Dynamics Forces by 2025 – Genus Plc (U.K.), Topigs (Netherlands), Envigo (U.S.), CRV Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Hendrix Genetics BV (Netherlands)

Global Animal Genetics Cable Market valued approximately USD 3.62 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.30% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The driving force for the growth of the Animal Genetics Cable Market is that this market is mainly driven by increasing animal protein consumption, rising adoption of advanced genetic technologies for larger-scale production and quality breeds, as well as development for cutting-edge technologies in animal genetic testing.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Genus Plc (U.K.), Topigs (Netherlands), Envigo (U.S.), CRV Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Hendrix Genetics BV (Netherlands), GroupeGrimaud (France), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Alta Genetics (Canada), VetGen (U.S.), Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), and Animal Genetics, Inc. (U.S.).

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

? By Type

Animal Genetic Products

o Live Animals

o Poultry

o Porcine

o Bovine

o Canine

o Genetic Materials

o Semen

? Bovine

? Porcine

? Canine

? Equine

o Embryo

? Bovine

? Equine

? Animal Testing Services

o DNA Typing

o Genetic Trait Tests

o Genetic Disease Tests

