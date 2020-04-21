Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – HER2Negative Breast Cancer Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

“

HER2Negative Breast Cancer Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global HER2Negative Breast Cancer market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of HER2Negative Breast Cancer is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global HER2Negative Breast Cancer market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' HER2Negative Breast Cancer market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' HER2Negative Breast Cancer market' that includes numerous regions.

HER2Negative Breast Cancer Market Overview:

The Research projects that the HER2Negative Breast Cancer market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

The report on the HER2Negative Breast Cancer market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the HER2Negative Breast Cancer market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the HER2Negative Breast Cancer market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the HER2Negative Breast Cancer market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

Leading manufacturers of HER2Negative Breast Cancer Market:

Summary

Human epidermal growth factor receptor type 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer is one of the most common cancer in the world and the most common cancer in women worldwide. HER2-negative breast cancer can generally be subdivided into two major groups: HER2-, estrogen receptor (ER)+ and/or progesterone receptor (PR)+ and HER2-, ER-, and PR- (triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC). Historically HR+ breast cancer has typically been treated with hormone therapies which is the cornerstone of treatment for patients with this disease while physicians have typically relied on chemotherapy for patients with triple negative breast cancer. This has significantly changed in the last 5 years.

GlobalData is expecting a total of 9 new entrants to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2018-2028 while specific marketed agents are expected to move into earlier lines of treatment. The competition will be particularly fierce in HER2-/HR+ breast cancer, with CDK4/6, PI3K/AKT, and HDAC inhibitors competing for market share with endocrine-based therapies in later lines of treatment. In TNBC, checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and antibody drug conjugates will compete in specific patient segments, and are expected to ultimately lower the unmet needs in this patient population.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

– Nine late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter the HER2-negative breast cancer market from 2018 onwards. Will the impact will these agents have on the market?

– Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

– What are the current unmet needs in HER2-negative breast cancer, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

– What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2018-2028? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

– What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?

Scope

– Overview of HER2-negative breast cancer including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

– Topline HER2-negative breast cancer market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

– Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting HER2-negative breast cancer therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

– Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global HER2-negative breast cancer therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to –

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global HER2-negative breast cancer therapeutics market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global HER2-negative breast cancer market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Track drug sales in the global HER2-negative breast cancer therapeutics market from 2018-2028.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

