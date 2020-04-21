Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2022

Market Dynamics

By the end of 2022, the global automotive heat exchanger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.9%.

With the presence of a large number of vendors across the globe, the automotive heat exchanger market is fragmented and highly competitive. However, the regional and new vendors find it difficult to compete with the international players, who tend to increase their hold in the automotive heat exchanger market, especially with respect to price, quality, features and safety. Hence, it is expected that the international players in the APAC market would grow by acquiring the regional or local players during the forecast period.

An automotive heat exchanger is used to transfer heat between two mediums that are at different temperatures and in thermal contact with each other. For example, in case of an internal combustion engine, the engine coolant flows through the radiator coils in a circular motion while the air flows across these coils to cool the engine. The automotive segment had acquired more than 25% market share in the global heat exchanger market by the end of 2014.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

Medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV)

Segmentation by geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

As per a market research study, APAC accounted for the majority of shares during 2016 and will continue its market dominance during the forecast period as well.

Opportunities

The global automotive heat exchanger market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Mexico, US, China, Japan and India are the major drivers of its market growth. The growth of the automotive aftermarket components market has been a major driving factor for the growth of the market. The demand for automotive heat exchangers is also influenced by the increasing demand for automotive components. Also, the demand for automotive heat exchangers is expected to be propelled by the increasing demand for automatic transmission and turbocharged engines, specifically in the US and Japan markets. This will result in the growth of the automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Bosch

DENSO

Valeo

Mahle

Other important vendors in the market include CALSONIC KANSEI, SANDEN, Nissens, Visteon, and Granges.

