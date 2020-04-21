Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market 2016-2022 / Segments and Supply Demand Forecast

To check the carbon emissions as per the Paris agreement, every government body is trying to regulate its carbon footprint. As automotive industry is one of the biggest causes of the ever increasing carbon levels, they are constantly dragged into this issue.

The only way left for the automobile industry to increase the mileage while keeping the pollution in check is to make the vehicles lighter. In the normal course of action, aluminium die casting parts were used for automobiles. But now, the demand for magnesium die casting has started to increase owing to its low weight and its high recyclability.

End-user/Technology

The biggest users of magnesium die casting are the automobile manufacturers who want to reduce the weight of their vehicles. Furthermore, as Magnesium is non-corrosive and highly recyclable, it is gradually being preferred more and more in the automobile market. This is due to the fact that magnesium is a very low-density metal and hence can be used to make light weight castings.

Market Dynamics

The market is gradually shifting from Aluminium die casting to Magnesium die casting due to various factors such as: –

Increase in demand for lightweight automobiles

Government emphasis on fuel and energy savings

High growth rate in the automotive industry

100 % recyclability of magnesium die as compared to 70 % of aluminium

Higher electrical conductivity of magnesium

Ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions

This trend is expected to continue in the future and the only obstacle to the growth of magnesium die casting market is the volatility in the price of raw materials.

Market Segmentation

Global automotive parts magnesium die casting market can be segmented on the basis of application type, process type and geography. On the basis of application type, the market is further sub-segmented into: –

Engine parts

Transmission parts

Body assemblies

Others

On the basis of product type, the market is further sub-segmented into: –

Squeeze die casting

Pressure die casting

Vacuum die casting

Semi-solid die casting

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into: –

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Out of all of the magnesium suppliers, China is the world’s largest supplier of the magnesium metal with around 50 % of the world’s total supply. Hence China dominated this market and such a high supply nearly collapsed the supply base of magnesium of the western world.

Opportunities

Owing to the light weightiness and other properties of magnesium metal, automobile industries have started shifting their demands towards magnesium die casting from aluminium die casting. Hence the demand keeps on increasing steadily and the opportunities for future seem appealing.

Key Players

Key players in the market include Magic Precision Inc., Endurance Group, Sandhar technologies limited and Castwel Autoparts Pvt Ltd. Among others.

