Automotive Plastics Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2022

Market dynamics

The driving factor for the automotive plastic market growth is the overall rise in global automotive demand. This coupled with improved efficiency and flexibility of using plastics are providing the necessary growth prospects for the markets. But the need for heavy investment and bulky manufacturing set up act as a hindrance for the growth prospects.

Automotive components are majorly processed from plastics because of their features such as durability, light weight, durability and resistance which promote ease of manufacturing and ease of improved design. Plastics are mostly used in the interiors, exteriors and engine components of the automotive to reduce the weight and thereby increase the fuel efficiency.

Market segmentation

Globalautomotive plastics market is segmented based on product and application. Based on the product the market is segmented intoAcrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Polyamide (PA), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and others. Based on application the market has been segmented into automotive interior, automotive exterior, under bonnet.

Geographic Analysis

Globally automotive plastics market is expected to cross USD 68 billion during the forecast period. The major growth over the next decade is projected to be witnessed in the Asia Pacific region. Other major markets include North America, Europe followed by South America, Middle East and Africa.

OPPORTUNITY

Expanding population base, ultimately increasing the global automobile demand are the main driving factors for the growth of automotive plastics market. Increasing awareness about the wider applications of plastics such as improved passenger safety and convenience and cost reduction of productionact as the driving factors for growth in this industry.

Key players

Some of the key players are:

AkzoNobel N.V

BASF SE

Zoltek Companies, Inc

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Johnson Controls

Covestro

Omni Plastics

TheDow Chemical Company

