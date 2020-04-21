Automotive Power Electronics Market 2016-2022 Segments and Supply Demand Forecast

Market Dynamics

The Global Automotive Power Electronics market is estimated to grow to USD 7.68 Billion at an impressive CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

Infotainment, advancements in technology in the form of driver assistance systems and safety, powertrain advancements and many others due to the never ending R&D make power electronics one of the sought after segments in the current automotive market. The electric components today in an automotive systems are no longer limited to basic lighting and charging of batteries but include a whole range of new alternatives such as sensors, infotainment and safety.

The discovery of high power switching and high frequency devices has brought about an innovative application of power electronic converters for motion control and energy conversion. Rapid technological advancements reducing size and cost of the systems are another major factor in driving market growth. In addition, the high increase in sale of hybrid and electric vehicles will further boost the growth of automotive power electronics market.

Power electronics is a solid-state circuitry device that is used to control and modify electrical energy from the source to the load in the most efficient and appropriate way. Power electronics improves energy conservation in a variety of applicationssuch as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial systems and electric automobiles by enabling power management.

It can regulate the energy flow in both unidirectional and bidirectional setup depending on the requirement. It is used to control the power fluctuations from one device to another such as thyristors, transistors and diodes. Power electronics find extensive application inelectric vehicles and renewable energy resources for enhancing the switching speed while avoiding power losses.

Market Segmentation

Based on application type, the global automotive power electronics market is segmented into Powertrain and Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety and Security Systems as well as Infotainment and Telematics. Among these, body electronics is expected to be the biggest contributor to market growth. Based on electric vehicle type, the global automotive power electronics market is classified into BEV, HEV, PHEV.

Amongst them, the hybrid electric vehicle is leading the market share as it plays a key role in reducing fossil fuel dependence. Based on vehicle type, the global automotive power electronics market is divided into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. Of the two, Passenger Car is expected to contribute the most towards the sector revenue in the forecast period. Based on Component type, the global automotive power electronics market is segmented into Microcontroller Units, Power ICs and sensors.

Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global automotive power electronics market majorly includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the current market. Lucrative opportunities in automotive, consumer electronics, industrial applications and ICT are the major factors responsible for high growth in the Asia Pacific region. Cost and Operational advantages in countries like China and India have provided a scope for being the manufacturing hubs in the automotive sector.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Industry are Texas Instruments, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Qualcomm, Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

