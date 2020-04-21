Automotive Quality Service Market by Companies, Regions, Type and Application 2026|

The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Quality Service market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Automotive Quality Service Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Automotive Quality Service market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Quality Service production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Quality Service market include : Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, CSI S.p.A., Weiss Technik North America, Inc., Idneo Technologies S.L., Magna International Inc., Quality Service Group, Dragon Solutions Ltd, Element Materials Technology Ltd., Ashton Technologies and Ashton Automotive Testing, TRIGO, S.A., Stratosphere Quality LLC, Matrix Quality Services, Inc, Automotive Quality & Logistics Inc., National Technical Systems, Inc., Applied Technical Services, Inc., Millbrook Proving Ground Limited

Each segment of the global Automotive Quality Service market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Automotive Quality Service market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Automotive Quality Service market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Automotive Quality Service market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Automotive Quality Service Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Automotive Quality Service market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Automotive Quality Service market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report

Global Automotive Quality Service Market: Type Segments

Testing Services, Certifying & Validating Service, Quality Sorting Service

Global Automotive Quality Service Market: Application Segments

Electrical Systems and Components, Telematics, Vehicle Inspection Services, Homologation Testing, Interior & Exterior Materials, Others

Global Automotive Quality Service Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Automotive Quality Service market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Automotive Quality Service market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Quality Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Quality Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Quality Service market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Quality Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Quality Service market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Quality Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Quality Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Testing Services

1.4.3 Certifying & Validating Service

1.4.4 Quality Sorting Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Quality Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Electrical Systems and Components

1.5.3 Telematics

1.5.4 Vehicle Inspection Services

1.5.5 Homologation Testing

1.5.6 Interior & Exterior Materials

1.5.7 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automotive Quality Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Quality Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Quality Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Quality Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Quality Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Quality Service Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Quality Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Quality Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Quality Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Quality Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Quality Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Quality Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Quality Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Quality Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Quality Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Quality Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Quality Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Quality Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Automotive Quality Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Quality Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Quality Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Quality Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Quality Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Quality Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Automotive Quality Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Quality Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Quality Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Quality Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Quality Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Quality Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Automotive Quality Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Quality Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Quality Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Quality Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Quality Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Intertek Group plc

13.1.1 Intertek Group plc Company Details

13.1.2 Intertek Group plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Intertek Group plc Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.1.4 Intertek Group plc Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Intertek Group plc Recent Development

13.2 Bureau Veritas

13.2.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

13.2.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Bureau Veritas Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.2.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

13.3 CSI S.p.A.

13.3.1 CSI S.p.A. Company Details

13.3.2 CSI S.p.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 CSI S.p.A. Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.3.4 CSI S.p.A. Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 CSI S.p.A. Recent Development

13.4 Weiss Technik North America, Inc.

13.4.1 Weiss Technik North America, Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Weiss Technik North America, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Weiss Technik North America, Inc. Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.4.4 Weiss Technik North America, Inc. Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Weiss Technik North America, Inc. Recent Development

13.5 Idneo Technologies S.L.

13.5.1 Idneo Technologies S.L. Company Details

13.5.2 Idneo Technologies S.L. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Idneo Technologies S.L. Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.5.4 Idneo Technologies S.L. Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Idneo Technologies S.L. Recent Development

13.6 Magna International Inc.

13.6.1 Magna International Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 Magna International Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Magna International Inc. Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.6.4 Magna International Inc. Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Magna International Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Quality Service Group

13.7.1 Quality Service Group Company Details

13.7.2 Quality Service Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Quality Service Group Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.7.4 Quality Service Group Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Quality Service Group Recent Development

13.8 Dragon Solutions Ltd

13.8.1 Dragon Solutions Ltd Company Details

13.8.2 Dragon Solutions Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Dragon Solutions Ltd Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.8.4 Dragon Solutions Ltd Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Dragon Solutions Ltd Recent Development

13.9 Element Materials Technology Ltd.

13.9.1 Element Materials Technology Ltd. Company Details

13.9.2 Element Materials Technology Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Element Materials Technology Ltd. Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.9.4 Element Materials Technology Ltd. Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Element Materials Technology Ltd. Recent Development

13.10 Ashton Technologies and Ashton Automotive Testing

13.10.1 Ashton Technologies and Ashton Automotive Testing Company Details

13.10.2 Ashton Technologies and Ashton Automotive Testing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Ashton Technologies and Ashton Automotive Testing Automotive Quality Service Introduction

13.10.4 Ashton Technologies and Ashton Automotive Testing Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Ashton Technologies and Ashton Automotive Testing Recent Development

13.11 TRIGO, S.A.

10.11.1 TRIGO, S.A. Company Details

10.11.2 TRIGO, S.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 TRIGO, S.A. Automotive Quality Service Introduction

10.11.4 TRIGO, S.A. Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 TRIGO, S.A. Recent Development

13.12 Stratosphere Quality LLC

10.12.1 Stratosphere Quality LLC Company Details

10.12.2 Stratosphere Quality LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Stratosphere Quality LLC Automotive Quality Service Introduction

10.12.4 Stratosphere Quality LLC Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Stratosphere Quality LLC Recent Development

13.13 Matrix Quality Services, Inc

10.13.1 Matrix Quality Services, Inc Company Details

10.13.2 Matrix Quality Services, Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Matrix Quality Services, Inc Automotive Quality Service Introduction

10.13.4 Matrix Quality Services, Inc Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Matrix Quality Services, Inc Recent Development

13.14 Automotive Quality & Logistics Inc.

10.14.1 Automotive Quality & Logistics Inc. Company Details

10.14.2 Automotive Quality & Logistics Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Automotive Quality & Logistics Inc. Automotive Quality Service Introduction

10.14.4 Automotive Quality & Logistics Inc. Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Automotive Quality & Logistics Inc. Recent Development

13.15 National Technical Systems, Inc.

10.15.1 National Technical Systems, Inc. Company Details

10.15.2 National Technical Systems, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 National Technical Systems, Inc. Automotive Quality Service Introduction

10.15.4 National Technical Systems, Inc. Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 National Technical Systems, Inc. Recent Development

13.16 Applied Technical Services, Inc.

10.16.1 Applied Technical Services, Inc. Company Details

10.16.2 Applied Technical Services, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Applied Technical Services, Inc. Automotive Quality Service Introduction

10.16.4 Applied Technical Services, Inc. Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Applied Technical Services, Inc. Recent Development

13.17 Millbrook Proving Ground Limited

10.17.1 Millbrook Proving Ground Limited Company Details

10.17.2 Millbrook Proving Ground Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Millbrook Proving Ground Limited Automotive Quality Service Introduction

10.17.4 Millbrook Proving Ground Limited Revenue in Automotive Quality Service Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Millbrook Proving Ground Limited Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

