Axial Fans Market Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2027

The global axial fans market accounted for US$ 4,973.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 7,069.9 Mn by 2027.

The European region accounted for the largest share in the global axial fans market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way.

Global Axial Fans Market – by Application

Radiator

Cooling and refrigeration

Ventilation

Other

On the basis of speed, the market has been segmented into low speed, medium speed, and high speed. The medium speed segment accounted for the largest share of the axial fans market in 2018. The medium speed axial fans are an ideal choice for ducted or unducted commercial and industrial ventilation systems. Axial fans can be used for clean, contaminated, or high-temperature air ventilation. Medium speed axial fans are suitable for general ventilation of commercial or industrial facilities such as office buildings, parking garages, warehouses, and manufacturing plants. The fans can be designed for both indoor and outdoor applications. These fans can also be used for refrigeration in devices such as coolers, condensers, chillers, blast and spiral freezers, radiators and oil coolers. In industrial application, medium speed fans are used in engine and turbine ventilation, containers and chambers ventilation, dry coolers, transformers, machine cooling, hydropower, wood dryers, paper, textiles, and chemical and metallurgic production. Therefore, the growing demand from end user industries is projected to bolster the demand for medium speed axial fans over the forecast period. Moreover, the high speed segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. High-speed axial fans are mainly used in frequency converters, welding machines, solar inverters, IT or telecommunications applications.

The market for global axial fans is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global axial fans market are Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc., ebm-papst, Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, Hidria, Howden Group, OMRON Corporation, Oriental Motor USA Corp., Pelonis Technologies, Inc., Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Sofasco Fans, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd and ZIEHL-ABEGG, among others.

Axial fans are used in various applications for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation. The fans perform the task of transporting air, either in the case of simple pipe or roof fans or in complex compressor systems with an evaporating and condensing heat exchanger (heat pumps, freezing systems, etc.). Axial fans often form a constituent part of heating devices for industrial plants, compressed air dryers, cooling towers for process water, units for fast-food preparation and conservation, etc. These types of fans have a vast application across various industries, such as manufacturing plants, processing plants, cooling towers, duct systems, wind tunnel, extracting waste gas, and food factories. Therefore, a wide range of applications of axial fans provides a huge consumer base and further boost the sale of axial fans globally.

FAQ

“Q.1. Which was the region to account the largest share for the axial fans market?

Ans. Europe dominated the axial fans market in 2018 with a share of 36.9% and is expected to continue its dominance by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the automotive, construction, manufacturing, and food & beverages industries in European countries such as Germany, France, UK, and Italy, including others has increased the production and use of axial fans substantially over the years. These countries have also escalated the import of these fans from other regions in order to meet the rising demand for axial fans. Moreover, growth in focus towards economic growth, coupled with surge in demand for industrial goods, is further fueling the demand for axial AC fans in Europe.

Q.2. What are the major applications of axial fans and which application holds the largest market share in 2018?

Ans. Radiator, cooling & refrigeration and ventilation these are among the applications of axial fans. In 2018, the cooling & refrigeration segment accounted for the largest share of 42.6% in the global axial fans market. Axial fans help to maintain the temperature of the refrigerators used to store perishable food products in the food industry. The major applications of axial fans include refrigeration of unpackaged goods, deep freezing, cold stores with heavy foot traffic, and complex cooling tasks. They are used in the production facilities in the food processing industry also installed in transshipment warehouses, high-bay warehouses, and tunnel freezers for the optimal storage and logistics of fruits and vegetables.

Q.3. What is the major driving factor to favor the axial fans market all over the globe?

Ans. Wide range of applications of axial fans in various industries such as food & beverages, mining, aerospace, electronics, and chemicals provides a huge consumer base and further boost the sale of axial fans globally. Axial fans perform the task of transporting air, either in the case of simple pipe or roof fans or in complex compressor systems with an evaporating and condensing heat exchanger. These are used in various applications for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation in industrial plants, compressed air dryers, and cooling towers for process water, units for fast-food preparation and conservation, etc. Therefore, vast application across various industries, such as manufacturing plants, processing plants, cooling towers, duct systems, wind tunnel, extracting waste gas, and food factories has driven the growth of market.

”

