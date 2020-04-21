Baby Feeding Bottle Market to See enormous Growth by 2026 | Leading Companies- Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novatex, Paul Manufacturing, Chemco, Dolphin Baby Product



Global baby feeding bottle is set to witness steady CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.



Baby feeding bottle or baby bottle is bottles which are specially designed for the babies and consist of teat so that they can drink directly from it. These teats are usually made of rubber which helps the baby to drink milk or other liquids. They are used as an alternative for breast milk. These bottles are made of materials such as glass, silicon, stainless steel, plastics and others. It is very useful for the babies as it is very easy and convenient way to serve food to the infants. These bottles are available in different capacities.



Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novatex, Paul Manufacturing, Chemco, Dolphin Baby Product, Bonny Baby Care Pvt. Limited., Nursery Care Corporation, Handi-Craft Company., Narang Plastics Private Limited, Mayborn Group Limited, Munchkin, Inc., BABISIL., Pigeon India, ALPHA BABY CARE CO., LTD., Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, VISION ENGINEERS, Bonny Poly Plast Private Limited., AMBICA PLASTICS, comotomo., Richell Corporation, SUMR Brands

Segmentation: Global Baby Feeding Bottle Market

By Material

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Silicon

Glass

Others

By Capacity

Up to 4 Oz

1 to 6 Oz

1 to 9 Oz

> 9 Oz

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Online Retailing

Other Retailing Formats

Based on regions, the Baby Feeding Bottle Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing emergence of BPA-free baby bottles will drive the market growth

Rising popularity of glass baby bottles will also propel the market growth

Growing penetration of infant formula is also accelerating the market growth

Rising number of working women will also accelerate the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the distortion when kept in freezers will restrain the market growth

Harmful impact of the BPA on children will also restrict the growth of this market

Rising awareness about the benefits of breast milk will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Dr. Brown’s Medical announced that they are going to acquire Infant-Driven Feeding, LLC. The main aim of the acquisition is to improve the oral feeding for the sick infants by educating the neonatal professionals in the complexities of oral feeding practice and culture. This will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and help them to meet the rising need of the neonatal professionals

In November 2015, Piramal Enterprises announced that they are going to acquire Little’s. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their position in the market and expand their portfolio. The company wants to be in the top 3 player in the OTC market and will help them to serve to the babies from 0-4 age group

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Baby Feeding BottleMarkettrend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Baby Feeding BottleMarketgrowth.

Key Benefits for Baby Feeding Bottle Market:

In-depth analysis of the Marketis conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Baby Feeding Bottle Market trends and dynamics.

Key Marketplayers within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Marketis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

