Bulk Container Packaging Market 2019- Global Market Report with Market Size, Market Growth, Industry Chain Structure, Trends, Challenges and Market Estimation to 2028

Market, by Region

North America is estimated to account for 29.7% of the global bulk container packaging market in 2017 and is estimated to reach 30.8% of the global bulk container packaging market by the end of 2027, increasing by 110 basis points. The Western Europe region accounts for a significant share of the bulk container packaging market currently. However, this is expected to decline marginally by 80 basis points by the end of 2027.

Benefits from containerisation and demand from the chemicals industry is boosting the global bulk container packaging market

The bulk container packaging market has grown significantly over the past few years due to increasing logistics facilities across various regions. Containerisation has led to significant low costs for the shipping industry which is particularly noticeable in regions such as North America and Europe. The bulk container packaging market is also gaining substantial footprint in the APEJ region where bulk bags are extensively used for agriculture produce transportation. With a surging demand from the industrial chemicals industry, growth in demand for bulk containers such as flexitanks is set to increase over the forecast period. Among the material types, polypropylene and HDPE plastic material is expected to remain the prime choice of manufacturers due to the material flexibility and high impact resistance. One of the main highlights of the bulk container packaging market is the increasing use of bulk containers for dry bulk shipping of automobile and machinery parts.

Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Bulk Container Packaging Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Bulk Container Packaging Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

