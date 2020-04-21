Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast 2020-2026| Toray, Mitsubishi Materials, Teijin, SGL Group, Solvay, Hexcel

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market.
Leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market.
The major players that are operating in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market are: Toray, Mitsubishi Materials, Teijin, SGL Group, Solvay, Hexcel, DowAksa, SABIC, Ensinger, Weihai Guangwei Composites
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market by Product Type: Thermosetting CFRP, Thermoplastic CFRP
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market by Application: Aerospace & Defense, Sports Goods, Automotive, Pressure Vessels, Construction & Civil Engineering, Marine, Electronic & Electric Parts, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Overview
1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Overview
1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Thermosetting CFRP
1.2.2 Thermoplastic CFRP
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Industry
1.5.1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) by Application
4.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Aerospace & Defense
4.1.2 Sports Goods
4.1.3 Automotive
4.1.4 Pressure Vessels
4.1.5 Construction & Civil Engineering
4.1.6 Marine
4.1.7 Electronic & Electric Parts
4.1.8 Others
4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) by Application
5 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Business
10.1 Toray
10.1.1 Toray Corporation Information
10.1.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Toray Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Toray Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Products Offered
10.1.5 Toray Recent Development
10.2 Mitsubishi Materials
10.2.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information
10.2.2 Mitsubishi Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Mitsubishi Materials Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Toray Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Products Offered
10.2.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Development
10.3 Teijin
10.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information
10.3.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Teijin Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Teijin Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Products Offered
10.3.5 Teijin Recent Development
10.4 SGL Group
10.4.1 SGL Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 SGL Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Products Offered
10.4.5 SGL Group Recent Development
10.5 Solvay
10.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information
10.5.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Solvay Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Solvay Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Products Offered
10.5.5 Solvay Recent Development
10.6 Hexcel
10.6.1 Hexcel Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hexcel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Products Offered
10.6.5 Hexcel Recent Development
10.7 DowAksa
10.7.1 DowAksa Corporation Information
10.7.2 DowAksa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 DowAksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 DowAksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Products Offered
10.7.5 DowAksa Recent Development
10.8 SABIC
10.8.1 SABIC Corporation Information
10.8.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 SABIC Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 SABIC Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Products Offered
10.8.5 SABIC Recent Development
10.9 Ensinger
10.9.1 Ensinger Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ensinger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Ensinger Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Ensinger Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Products Offered
10.9.5 Ensinger Recent Development
10.10 Weihai Guangwei Composites
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Weihai Guangwei Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Weihai Guangwei Composites Recent Development
11 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
