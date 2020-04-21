CNS Digital Therapeutics Market Competitive Analysis and Demand Analysis 2019 to 2030

The latest developments surrounding the CNS digital therapeutics market allows the deep understanding and strategies surrounding the prominent players for the forecast year 2019 – 2030. To help our consumers stay ahead of the competition our Research Methodology includes a primary as well as a secondary research to help us estimate a better forecast to help you plan your needs and requirements accordingly.

CNS digital therapeutics market is estimated to be over US$ 737.5 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a 31.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

CNS Digital Therapeutics Market Prominent Players

The prominent players in the CNS digital therapeutics market are Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Dthera Sciences, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc, Epicadence, CLICK THERAPEUTICS, INC., Cognoa, GAIA AG, MindSciences, Brainmarc and MedRhythms among others.

Digital therapeutics is the modern way of improving patient outcomes, especially with the help of mHealth (mobile health). The DTx (digital therapeutics) products are either used independently or in combination with some medical devices, therapies, or medications for improving the treatment result. It has proved its efficiency in the treatment of diabetes, obesity, and other chronic conditions. With increasing research and development, DTx is expected to fight cardiovascular, respiratory, and Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders.

Segmentation Overview:

Apart from the Research Methodology involved, the report also contains segmentation of the Digital Therapeutics Market based on the Types of Disease Indication, End Users, Regions and Ongoing trends.

By Types of Disease Indication:

Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Other Disease Indications

By End User:

Providers

Payers

Patients

Pharmaceutical Companies

Regional Anlysis:

The market research report for CNS Digital Therapeutics Market also contains a detailed forecast for the years 2019 – 2030 making it a suitable choice for all your research and marketing needs.

North America holds the largest market share owing to technologically advanced medical infrastructure, increase in the incidences of chronic diseases and increase in geriatric population is anticipated to lead the growth in this region in the forecast period. Moreover, improving reimbursement structure that aims in reducing healthcare expenditure and increasing investment in CNS digital therapeutic devices through government funding’s are a key growth factors for the growth of the market.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Ecosystem

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottoms Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities

