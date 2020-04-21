Cold Chain Logistics Service Market 2020: Overview, Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2025

In 2017, the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies, Inc
Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain Co.
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airways
Roadways
Seaways
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Chain Logistics Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Airways
1.4.3 Roadways
1.4.4 Seaways
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size
2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cold Chain Logistics Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Logistics Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Americold Logistics
12.1.1 Americold Logistics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.1.4 Americold Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Americold Logistics Recent Development
12.2 SSI SCHAEFER
12.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development
12.3 Preferred Freezer Services
12.3.1 Preferred Freezer Services Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.3.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Development
12.4 Burris Logistics
12.4.1 Burris Logistics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.4.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development
12.5 Kloosterboer
12.5.1 Kloosterboer Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.5.4 Kloosterboer Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Kloosterboer Recent Development
12.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
12.6.1 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.6.4 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Recent Development
12.7 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
12.7.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.7.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Development
12.8 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
12.8.1 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.8.4 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Recent Development
12.9 DHL
12.9.1 DHL Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.9.4 DHL Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 DHL Recent Development
12.10 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
12.10.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction
12.10.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Development
12.11 BioStorage Technologies, Inc
12.12 Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.
12.13 OOCL Logistics
12.14 JWD Group
12.15 CWT Limited
12.16 SCG Logistics
12.17 XChapter Two: Group
12.18 Best Cold Chain Co.
12.19 AIT
12.20 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
12.21 ColdEX
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
