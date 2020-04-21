Coronavirus’ business impact: Nurse Call Systems Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027

The global Nurse Call Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Nurse Call Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Nurse Call Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Nurse Call Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Nurse Call Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Companies profiled in the nurse call systems market report are Ascom Holding AG, Azure Healthcare Limited, Cornell Communications, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Vigil Health Solutions, Inc., and Rauland-Borg Corporation (Acquired by Ametek, Inc.), among others.
The Nurse Call Systems Market has been segmented as follows:
- Nurse Call Systems Market, by Type of Equipment, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025
- Nurse Call Intercoms
- Basic Audio/ Visual Nurse Call Systems
- Digital Nurse Call Systems
- IP based Nurse Call Systems
- Nurse Call Mobile Systems
- Nurse Call Systems Market, by Communication Technology, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025
- Wireless Communication
- Wired Communication
- Nurse Call Systems Market, by End-user, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025
- Hospitals
- Assisted Living Centers
- Nursing Homes
- Clinics
- Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue, by Geography (US$ Mn), 2015-2025
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Nurse Call Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Nurse Call Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Nurse Call Systems Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Nurse Call Systems market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Nurse Call Systems market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
