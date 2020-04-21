Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Germany Smoking Tobacco Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application Forecast Report 2019-2025

The report on the Germany Smoking Tobacco market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the Germany Smoking Tobacco market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Germany Smoking Tobacco market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Germany Smoking Tobacco market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Germany Smoking Tobacco market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

Germany Smoking Tobacco, 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Finish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

The German tobacco market is the largest in Western Europe. In 2019, total volumes were at 108,023 tons; 8.8% lower than in 2009. There has been a noticeable shift away from cigarettes towards other smoking tobacco products. Nevertheless, cigarettes still make up for the lions share of the German smoking tobacco market at 64.9% of the market in 2019.

– As of 2019, smoking tobacco sales were at 108,023 tons, 8.8% lower than in 2009

– Duties have recently increased on fine cut tobacco, leading to an increase in consumer prices

– Poland is the largest source of imports for smoking tobacco, accounting for roughly 26.3% of all imports.

– Imperial, BAT, Pschl and PMI control much of the smoking tobacco market in Germany with a combined share of 59.7%.

