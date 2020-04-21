Covid 19 Analysis : Blood Collection Market Competitive Analysis and Top Profiling Forecasts Till 2026

Major Market Competitors: Global Blood Collection Market

The worldwide blood collection market is by leading companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., F.L. Medical SRL.

Market Analysis: Global Blood Collection Market

The Global Blood Collection Market accounted to USD 150.4 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Blood Collection Market

Blood collection is the process of taking blood samples from the donor to performing laboratory diagnostic tests and in the treatment of patients. It is a crucial part of the blood management procedure in hospitals and blood banks centers.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Constant increase in Accidents and trauma cases

Emergence of liquid biopsy tests

Increasing demand of blood components

High cost of blood automated devices

Lack of skilled professionals in the market

Market Segmentation: Global Blood Collection Market

By product type the Global Blood Collection Market is segmented into Blood Collection Tubes which is segmented into subtypes such as Serum Collection Tube, Plasma or Whole Blood Collection Tube Needle, Lancet, Syringe, Blood Bag, and Blood collection devices. The plasma or blood collection tube segment is sub-segmented into EDTA, Heparin, Coagulation, Glucose, ESR.

By method type, Global Blood Collection Market is segmented into Manual, Automated.

By application the Global Blood Collection Market is segmented into Diagnostics, Treatment

By end-users the Global Blood Collection Market is segmented Hospital, Blood Bank Center, Academics, and Home Care settings.

On the basis of geography, global market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Blood Collection Market

The Global Blood Collection Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Blood Collection Market for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA.

Table Of Contents: Global Blood Collection Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

