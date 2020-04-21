Covid 19 Analysis : Cystic Fibrosis Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast To 2026

By keeping into focus customer requirements, the Cystic Fibrosis Market report has been generated by chewing over quite a lot of market parameters. These factors consist of but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. For market segmentation study conducted in this report, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as application of product, deployment model, end user and geographical region etc.
Global Cystic Fibrosis Market By Therapy Type (CFTR modulators, Mucolytic, Bronchodilators, Protein Transcription Modulators, Pancreatic enzyme supplements, Others), Route of administration (Oral, Inhaled drugs), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.
Key Market Competitors: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the cystic fibrosis market are AbbVie, Inc. (US), Aradigm Corporation (US), Aurora Bioscience (Australia), Bayer AG (Germany), Demegen, Inc. (US), EryDel SPA (Italy), Genentech, Inc. (US), nDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (Sweden), ManRos Therapeutics (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited. (Canada), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and few among others.
Market Analysis: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market
Global Cystic Fibrosis Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 17.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 4.85 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.
Market Definition: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market
Cystic Fibrosis is an autosomal recessive disorder with the mutation of CFTR (cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator) gene. This gene regulates the exchange of ions across the epithelial cells and the mutation in this gene affects most of the organs including lungs, liver, pancreas and intestine.
According to European Cystic Fibrosis Society, around 44,000 people are suffering from cystic fibrosis from 2008 to 2016 where almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.
Market Drivers
- Increase in prevalence rate of cystic fibrosis worldwide.
- Rising awareness about cystic fibrosis therapy and technological advancement is driving the growth of market.
- Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving cystic fibrosis therapeutics market.
Market Restraints
- High cost involved in the treatment.
- Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.
Segmentation: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market
By Therapy Type
- CFTR modulators
- Mucolytic
- Bronchodilators
- Protein Transcription Modulators
- Pancreatic enzyme supplements
- Others
By Route of administration
- Oral
- Inhaled drugs
By End users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- On 22nd January, 2019, Novartis has received EC approval for the novel drug molecule QBW251 as a monotherapy, which has the same Mechanism of action as Ivacaftor and it will be competing when it launches in the market.
- On 6th March 2019, Vertex announced the selection of triple combination regimen of VX-659 and VX-445 with ivacaftor has met the primary end-point in Phase 3 clinical trials and planning for the NDA submission and approval globally. This will help them to remain the leaders in the cystic fibrosis market
Competitive Analysis: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market
Global cystic fibrosis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cystic fibrosis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Cystic Fibrosis reports includes the following deliverable
- Macro Indicator Analysis
- Cystic Fibrosis Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
- Market sizing and growth analysis
- Global Cystic Fibrosis Market forecasting to 2025
- Market Competitive Landscape
- Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements
- Company Profiles
This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Cystic Fibrosis Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.
Table Of Contents: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
Key Questions Answered in Cystic Fibrosis Report
- What will the Global Cystic Fibrosis Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
Key reason to Purchase the Cystic Fibrosis report
- To describe and forecast the Global Cystic Fibrosis Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Cystic Fibrosis Market growth
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies.
- To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market
Key focus of the Cystic Fibrosis report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Customization of the Report
- The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries
- All products covered in the Global Cystic Fibrosis Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
