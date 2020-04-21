Covid 19 Analysis Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast To 2026

By keeping into focus customer requirements, the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market report has been generated by chewing over quite a lot of market parameters. These factors consist of but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. For market segmentation study conducted in this report, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as application of product, deployment model, end user and geographical region etc.

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Product (Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment, C-Arms), By Application (Diagnostic Applications, Surgical Applications), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

The Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2025, from USD 2.25 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

The medical imaging devices which are basically known as the fluoroscopy devices are based on X-ray technology. It plays an immense role in cardiac catheterization, lumbar puncture, orthopedic surgeries, biopsy, the exact placement of interventional catheters into arteries and veins arbitration of radiology procedures. They are used flexibly to diagnose, to treat patients and also in operation theatres. Like others, even fluoroscopy bears some risks. In the study of human body parts, fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms are used resulting into live images, analogous to X-ray imaging. There is increasing demand of interventional radiology procedures as it is leading to faster growth of fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market.

Interventional radiology nurtures less damage to tissues resulting in less pain and faster recovery. The fast increase in the number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories in the developing economies is one of the major factors enhancing the fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market. According to the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, the government hospitals have drastically increased from 4,571 in 2000 to 11,993 in 2011 in India. Hence, the increase in the number of hospitals automatically leads to an increase in demand for both the fluoroscopy equipment and mobile C-arms. Companies are focusing on various strategies such as expansion, new product development initiatives, and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, In August 2015, GE Healthcare entered into a 7-year collaborative agreement with Temple University Health System to expand radiology-based services. This initiative was also undertaken to address challenges pertaining to market competition, cost control, patient outcomes, a in medical imaging.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancements of interventional fluoroscopic equipment

Growing demand of multipurpose imaging systems

Minimum invasive procedures.

Use of fluoroscopy in pain management

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Use of refurbished fluoroscopes

Radiation exposure

Stringent regulatory process

Market Segmentation: Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

The global fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application and geography.

Based on product the market is segmented into fixed fluoroscopy equipment and C-Arms. Fixed fluoroscopy is further segmented into remote-controlled fluoroscopy systems and conventional fluoroscopy systems. The C-Arms are further sub-segmented into mobile C-Arms and mini C-Arms.

Based on the application the market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. Diagnostic applications are further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology and nephrology and other diagnostic applications. Surgical applications are further segmented into orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, other surgical applications.

Based on geography the global fluoroscopy equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Competitive Analysis: Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

The global fluoroscopy equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluoroscopy equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market competitors/players: Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are Siemens AG, Trisonics, Koninklijke Philips N.V, shimadzu, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Carestream Health, US Inc, Hologic Inc, Lepu Medical Technology Co, Agfa-Gevaert Group, ADANI among others.

