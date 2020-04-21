Covid 19 Analysis Hypophosphatasia treatment market Insight, Present Scenario & Growth Prospect 2020-2026

Global Hypophosphatasia Treatment Market By Type (Odontohypophosphatasia, Pseudohypophosphatasia and Others), Therapy Type (Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Others), Treatment (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Asfotase Alfa, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Thiazide Diuretics and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Hypophosphatasia Treatment Market

Global Hypophosphatasia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Market Definition: Global Hypophosphatasia Treatment Market

Hypophosphatasia is also known as Rathburn disease is an ultra-rare metabolic metabolic genetic disorder characterized by the abnormal development of bones and teeth due to defective mineralization, a process by which bones and teeth use minerals such as calcium and phosphorus. It caused by mutations in the tissue nonspecific alkaline phosphatase (TNSALP) gene, also called the ALPL gene. This gene is responsible for secretion of enzyme called alkaline phosphatase, which is needed for mineralization of the bones and teeth.

According to the statistics published in the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc. an estimated annual incidence of hypophosphatasia in the Canada is 1 in every 100,000 birth. Growing special designation from the regulatory authorities for treatment of hypophosphatasia and high demand of novel treatment is fueling market growth.

Market Drivers

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is propelling the market growth

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to offer a treatment to the patients as quickly as possible is enhancing the market

Family history of hypophosphatasia can expect to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs can expect the shortfall for this market

Segmentation: Global Hypophosphatasia Treatment Market

By Type

Odontohypophosphatasia

Pseudohypophosphatasia

Others

By Therapy Type

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Asfotase Alfa

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Thiazide Diuretics

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2015, Alexion received New Drug Application (NDA) approval from the Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for Strensiq (Asfotase Alfa), an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of hypophosphatasia. The approval of Strensiq marked the first treatment option for patient suffering from the hypophosphatasia throughout the Japan.

In June 2015, AM‐Pharma B.V. received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA as well as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for recap, a novel therapeutics for the treatment of hypophosphatasia. With this designation, company can obtain regulatory and financial incentives along with along with market exclusivity.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Hypophosphatasia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Hypophosphatasia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Hypophosphatasia treatment market are Kirin Holdings Company, Vericel Corporation, Mereo BioPharma Group plc, Novartis AG, AM‐Pharma B.V., Alexion, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc, and others

