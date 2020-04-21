Covid 19 Analysis Leukodystrophy Drug Market Size In Terms Of Volume And Value 2019-2025

Global Leukodystrophy Drug Market By Types (Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, Krabbe disease, X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy, Alexander Disease, Fabry Disease and Others), Therapy (Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Physical Therapy), Treatment (Medication, Stem Cell Transplant), Drugs Class (Anti-Epileptics, Analgesics and Others), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis: Global Leukodystrophy Drug Market

Leukodystrophy drug market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increase in special designation from the regulatory authority and recent approval of the product.

Market Definition: Global Leukodystrophy Drug Market

Leukodystrophy is a group of disorders that affect the central nervous system (CNS). Leukodystrophy is characterized by degeneration of the white matter in the brain, caused by the imperfect development of the myelin sheath, found around the nerve fibers. A patient with Leukodystrophy experiences decreased motor function, muscle rigidity, and degeneration of sight and hearing.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the market growth

Growing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D is boosting the market growth for Leukodystrophy drug

Rising need for the better treatment methods is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing global healthcare expenditure is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

No approved drug is available for leukodystrophy is hampering the market growth in the forecast period

High cost of available treatment is restraining the market growth for Leukodystrophy drug

Lack of availability of essential services in remote areas is hindering the market growth

Insufficient number of healthcare professional for physical therapy is restraining the market growth in the near future

Global Leukodystrophy Drug Market Scope and Market Size:

Leukodystrophy drug market is segmented on the basis of types, therapy, treatment, drugs class, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

On the basis of types, leukodystrophy drug market is segmented as metachromatic leukodystrophy, Krabbe disease, X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, Alexander disease, Fabry disease and others

On the basis of therapy, the leukodystrophy drug market is segmented as occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy

On the basis of treatment, the leukodystrophy drug market is segmented as medication and stem cell transplant

On the basis of drugs class, the leukodystrophy drug market is segmented into anti-epileptics, analgesics and others

On the basis of route of administration, the leukodystrophy drug market is segmented into oral and parenteral

On the basis of distribution channel, the leukodystrophy drug market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy

On the basis of end user, the leukodystrophy drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global Leukodystrophy Drug Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market

In August 2018, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Galafold (migalastat), an alpha-galactosidase A (alpha-Gal A) pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry diseases, a subtype of leukodystrophy. The approval significantly changes the treatment landscape for patients suffering from Fabry diseases.

In May 2018, Orchard Therapeutics plc received the Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the U.S FDA for OTL-200, a novel drug ongoing in phase ll clinical trial for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy, a subtype of leukodystrophy. This designation enables the company for the U.S FDA expedited review and approval process and eligible for Rare Pediatric Disease priority review voucher upon approval.

Competitive Analysis:

Leukodystrophy drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of leukodystrophy drug for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the leukodystrophy drug market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A, Orchard Therapeutics plc, CENTOGENE AG, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Magenta Therapeutics, Nuo Therapeutics, Inc, Sanofi, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sangamo Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, Nextrials, Inc, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc among others.

