COVID-19: Impact On Natural Gas Engine Market | Cummins Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar, INNIO, Doosan Corporation, Wartsila, Green Power International Pvt. Ltd., Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Global natural gas engine market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Natural Gas Engine Market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. Exceptional problems require exceptional people to solve, while exceptional people are invariably drawn towards solving exceptional problems and with this belief DBMR team works with industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, leveraging their global experience, helping to deliver excellence in all assignments that are undertaken.

Market Overview

Overall overview of the market with estimated market size by production, application, market share, market growth and region is included in this Natural Gas Engine Market research report. It also provides market trends, market dynamics and grasp the recent technological advancements.

Market Analysis by Segmentation

On the basis of engine family, the market is segmented into spark ignited engine, dual fuel type engine, and high pressure direct injection. In 2019, spark ignited engine segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In October 2018, INNIO expanded its Waukesha series of VHP by adding P9394GSI S5 Horsepower to an existing L7042GSI S5 at L7044GSI S5 at 1900 Horsepower & 1500 Horsepower. This expansion helped the company in providing better customer experience as customers are getting better fuel efficiency, improved power and lower operating costs. In November 2018, Rolls-Royce came up with its new Gas Engine series, B36:45 for power generation at PowerGen International in Orlando. These new engines will be giving efficiency up to 50% and have features like low fuel consumption and emission levels.

On the basis of power output, the market is segmented into 15KW – 100KW, 100KW – 399KW, 400KW – 800KW, 1000-2000KW, and 3000KW – 4500KW. In 2019, 15KW – 100KW is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2019, MAN Engines had supplied of electrical power 470 kWmech to the first natural gas CHP plant to Mexican OEM partner Cysore SA de CV. Its installation has been done at 1800 m above sea level in Mexico. This innovation by MAN Engines will bring growth to the company in Gas Engines Market.



Research Methodology

The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this Natural Gas Engine Market research report.

Key players in the market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Cummins Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar, INNIO, Doosan Corporation, Wartsila, Green Power International Pvt. Ltd., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN SE, Liebherr Group, Niigata Power Systems Co. Ltd., JFE Engineering Corporation, Westport and others.

Research objectives of the Natural Gas Engine Market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Natural Gas Engine Market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

