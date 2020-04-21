CRISPR Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

CRISPR Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the CRISPR industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the CRISPR market. The attractiveness analysis of thismarket has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global CRISPR market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Caribou Biosciences
- Cellectis
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- GenScript
- Horizon Discovery PLC
- Integrated DNA Technologies
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
- Lonza Group Limited
- New England Biolabs
- Oregene Technologies
- Precision Biosciences
- Sangamo Biosciences Inc.
- Sigma Aldrich
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Transposgen Biopharmaceuticals
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
CRISPR Market Analysis by Applications:
- Genome Editing
- Genetic Engineering
- gRNA Database/Gene Library
- CRISPR Plasmid
- Human Stem Cells
- Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops
- Cell Line Engineering
CRISPR Market Analysis by End User:
- Biotechnology Companies
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academic Institutes
- Research And Development Institutes
CRISPR Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global CRISPR Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 CRISPR Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 CRISPR Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 CRISPR Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 CRISPR Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 6 CRISPR Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 7 CRISPR Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of CRISPR Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of CRISPR Industry
