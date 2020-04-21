Demulsifier Market Size | industry Report with an Exclusive Analysis to Growth at 4.1% in 2024

The global demulsifier market is segmented by type into water soluble demulsifier and oil soluble demulsifier. Among these segments, oil soluble demulsifier segment is expected to garner maximum share of global demulsifier market by the end of forecast period. A number of advantages of oil soluble demulsifiers over water soluble demulsifier such as it uses lower dosages as compared to other products and improves burning characteristics of fuel are key reasons which are anticipated to bolster the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Global demulsifier market is expected to register a 4.1% CAGR over the forecast period. The market is likely to expand on the back of rising oil & gas industry across the globe. Apart from this, increasing demand for demulsifier in lubricant production is also a key factor which is anticipated to bolster the growth of global demulsifier market in near future.

The crude oil production segment by application is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Emergence of new offshore oil platforms is fuelling the demand for demulsifier globally. Additionally, increasing crude oil production is also a major factor which is likely to drive the growth of this segment in near future.

Growing Oil & Gas Industry

Increasing number of offshore oil rigs owing to increasing need to increase the oil production is intensifying the demand for demulsifier. For instance, China launched oil exploration sea platform in South China Sea. Increasing crude oil production across the globe and high dependency of world on oil energy is a key factor which is augmenting the growth of demulsifier market.

Adoption in Automotive Industry

Demulsifiers are used in production of lubricants. Further, increasing demand for lubricants, especially in emerging countries such as India, Chain and Brazil is believed to fuel the growth of global market in upcoming years. Rising demand for lubricants in automotive industry is a key factor which may intensify the growth of demulsifier in upcoming years.

However, moderate growth of oil & gas industry is likely to inhibit the growth of the demulsifier market in the near future.

The report titled “Global Demulsifier Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global demulsifier market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global demulsifier market which includes company profiling of BASF SE, Siltech Corporation, Innospec, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, Amines & Plasticizers ltd., Hexion, NuGenTec and Croda International Plc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global demulsifier market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

