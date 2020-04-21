Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market: Year 2020-2032 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players like Dexcom, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation.

Diabetes monitoring devices are used to monitor the level of glucose into a patient’s body. These devices also enable in delivery of insulin into the patient’s body.

The factors that drive the Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices market include rise in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of diabetes worldwide. In addition, technological advancements in the field of diabetes devices, and increase in need for faster and safer diagnosis and treatment of diabetes are further expected to boost the market growth. However, inadequate reimbursement may impede the market growth in the review period.

Key players in global market:

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Dexcom, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Terumo Corporation.

The Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product, end-users and geography. The Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Product:

The Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product and end-users. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into blood glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. The blood glucose monitoring devices segment is further segmented into testing strips, self-monitoring blood glucose meters, lancets, and continuous blood glucose monitoring devices. The insulin delivery devices is further sub segmented into insulin syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and insulin jet injectors. Based on end-users the market is segment into hospitals, diagnostics, and home settings.

Market segment by Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Market segment by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics

Home Settings

Major points from Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DIABETES MONITORING DEVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE DIABETES MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS DIABETES MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS DIABETES MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT DIABETES MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USERS DIABETES MONITORING DEVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE DIABETES MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

