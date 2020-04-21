Diabetic Shoes Market to see explosive Growth by 2026 | Leading Players: Aetrex Worldwide, DJO, Drew Shoe, Finn Comfort, I-Runner

Diabetic Shoes Market Business Insights and Updates:

Diabetic shoes or extra depth or therapeutic shoes or sugar shoes which is specially designed to reduce the risk of skin breakdown in diabetics. It is also used to solve the problem related to the improper blood circulations in lower limbs. The main of these shoes to avoid foot injuries so that they can prevent problems like ulcers, strains and risk related to amputations. Rising cases of diabetes among population is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.



Aetrex Worldwide, Inc, DJO Global, Drew Shoe Corporation, Finn Comfort, I-Runner, OrthoFeet, Pilgrim Shoes, Podartis Srl, Propét USA, Inc., Etonic, Apexfoot.com, Advanced Diabetic Solutions, DARCO International, THUASNE SA, SIGVARIS, Hanger Clinic, Anodyne, LLC, Pedors247, Apis Footwear Company, The Foot Comfort Center, Oasis Footwear,LLC., Reed Medical Ltd, PLS Pedorthic Lab Specialties, Inc

Segmentation: Global Diabetic Shoes Market

By Distribution Channel

Off-Line Distribution Channel Shoe Stores Departmental Store Medical Speciality Others

On-line Distribution Channel

By End- User

Women

Men

Children

By Patient Type

Inpatient

Outpatient

Based on regions, the Diabetic Shoes Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of diabetes worldwide is driving the market growth

Rising aging population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing number of women diabetic patient worldwide will also propel the market growth

Growing improvement in online retail penetration will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High price of the diabetic shoes is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness among population about the diabetic shoe is another important factor restraining the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Siren announced the launch of their siren diabetic sock and foot monitoring system which is made of neurofabric materials. It is specially designed to detect early symptoms of inflammation and diabetic foot ulcers. These socks are washable and dryer- friendly

In November 2017, Frazier Healthcare announced that they are going to acquire MDI Corporation. This will help the company to expand their diabetic shoe program and also in treating the disease related to lower extremities

