Digital Health Software Market Report 2020-2026 | IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Optum, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation

The Research Insights has come up with a new research report to its elaborated database and is titled as Global Digital Health Software Market survey report that summarizes all the essential factors that are anticipated to change within this market. This report describes through a series of passages which comprise data ranging from essential information to a sum up forecast.

The analysts forecast the Digital Health Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +20% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Global digital health market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rise in technological innovations and M&A activities. Strategic M&A activities among the vendors support the development of efficient products and increase the profit margin of the service providers. The investments are approved out in the form of either capital outflow to develop new service offerings or the acquisitions of other service providers.

Top Key Players:

IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Optum, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Health Solutions, MedeAnalytics, Inovalon, Inc.

Wearable Devices segment is expected to drive the growth of the market due to technical advances in medical devices, rising number of smartphone-based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices and increasing preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers. The advantages for wearable devices is to monitor heart rate and training zones, allows to exact calorie intake every day to better plan meals and snacks and tracking sleep.

Geographically, regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America can be segmented on the basis of the global Digital Health Software market. In the forthcoming years, HealthCare sector is anticipated to remain dominant due to the presence of large scale distribution network and is expected to reach the highest CAGR by the end of the given forecast tenure.

