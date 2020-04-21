Digital Therapeutics Market Shows Strong Growth to highest CAGR 19.9% by 2026 | 2MORROW, Fitbit, Livongo Health, Medtronic Plc., Omada Health

The global digital therapeutics market was valued at $2,238 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $9,640 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Digital therapeutics provides evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. It is driven by software programs and devices to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. Digital therapeutics software application can be used independently or in combination with devices, medications, or any other therapies to provide patient care and health outcomes. These products incorporate advanced technology, best practices regarding the design, usability, clinical validation, and data security.

Leading Players in the Digital Therapeutics Market:

2MORROW

Fitbit

Livongo Health

Medtronic Plc.

Omada Health

Pear Therapeutics

Proteus Digital Health

The Digital Therapeutics market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Digital Therapeutics Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Digital Therapeutics Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Digital Therapeutics Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Digital Therapeutics market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Digital Therapeutics Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Digital Therapeutics Market. The report on the Global Digital Therapeutics Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Therapeutics Market Size

2.2 Digital Therapeutics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Therapeutics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Therapeutics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Therapeutics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Therapeutics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Therapeutics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Therapeutics Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Therapeutics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Therapeutics Breakdown Data by End User

