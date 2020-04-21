Digital Therapeutics Market to Grow at Robust 19.9% CAGR to 2026 – Voluntis, Welldoc, 2Morrow, Fitbit

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Digital Therapeutics Market Size Status and Forecast 2026” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Digital Therapeutics Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The global digital therapeutics market was valued at $2,238 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $9,640 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Digital therapeutics provides evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. It is driven by software programs and devices to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. Digital therapeutics software application can be used independently or in combination with devices, medications, or any other therapies to provide patient care and health outcomes. These products incorporate advanced technology, best practices regarding the design, usability, clinical validation, and data security. These products are reviewed and approved by regulatory bodies before use. Furthermore, digital therapeutics empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers with intelligent and accessible tools for addressing a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven interventions.

Digital Therapeutics Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

2Morrow, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

Livongo Health, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

Voluntis, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets coupled with healthcare apps, growth in need to control healthcare cost, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global digital therapeutics market. However, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries and patient data privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Hence, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2026. On the contrary, emerging markets are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market players in the future.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into application, product type, sales channel, and region. By application, it is divided into diabetes, obesity, cardio vascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. By product type, it is classified into software and devices. Further, on the basis of sales channel, it is bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C). Furthermore, business-to-business (B2B) is categorized into employers, healthcare providers, and others. By business-to-consumers, it is classified into patients and caregivers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA..

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Device

Market segment by Application, Digital Therapeutics can be split into

Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Respiratory Disease

Smoking Cessation

Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)

Others

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Digital Therapeutics Market, By Application

Chapter 5: Digital Therapeutics Market, By Product

Chapter 6: Digital Therapeutics Market, By Sales Channel

Chapter 7: Digital Therapeutics Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

