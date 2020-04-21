Due to COVID -19 the Generic Oncology Drugs Market 2018 industry trends, sales, demand, analysis & forecasts to 2027

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. This is the latest report, covering the current coronavirus impact on the market .

Fast.MR has presented a detailed report on “Generic Oncology Drugs Market By Molecule Type (Small Molecule and Large Molecule), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Market Size, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2018-2027” which includes the major application, advantages, and key market trends that are fostering the growth of the market during the forecasted span of 6 years. The research takes a step forward and analyzes the key competitors and global regions that are holding the market share of Generic Oncology Drugs Market in terms of revenue.

Increasing incidence of cancer which may occur due to the many factors like smoking and tobacco consumption, change in a sedentary lifestyle, genetic causes, viral infections, carcinogens, and high consumption of junk food, is expected to boost the revenue of generic oncology drugs market. For instance, According to the American Cancer Society, Inc. estimates, there are 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S.

Generic Oncology Drugs Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, North America is expected to show a leading position in the generic oncology drugs market followed by Europe. This is attributed to growing initiatives by the government to cut down the prices on drugs. For instance, Trump Administration has proposed a plan to reduce drug prices in the U.S. in order to reduce the burden on Americans with higher insurance premiums, high out-of-pocket costs, high deductibles, and high copay prescription expenses.

The Asia Pacific also contribute noteworthy growth in generic oncology drugs market attributed to increasing initiatives by pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop and process new generic drugs as per the quality norms set by the respective country’s authority. For instance, Pune-based Emcure Pharma introduced Eribulin in India, for the treatment of Breast Cancer. Eribulin is the generic version of Eisai Pharma’s Halaven (Eribulin) and Emcure Pharma sells the Eribulin at the price 40% less than the originator’s drug. The launch of this drug help to overcome the high-cost treatment challenge that most patients are facing and create competitive rivalry among other pharma companies to operate.

Moreover, the Middle East also provides significant growth in the market due to the increasing inclination of the population towards the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol, which may lead to lung cancers. For instance, According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Middle East is one of the regions in the world where cigarette consumption increased in the past few decades and around 30,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in the Middle East by 2020.

Key players operating in the generic oncology drugs markets include Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Sanofi S.A., Aurobindo, AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lily and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Hoffmann-La Roche, CELGENE Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark, Greenstone, Lannett Company, Lupin Limited, Par Pharma, Taro, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Wockhardt, and Zydus and others

Generic Oncology Drugs Market-Taxonomy

By Molecule Type

-Small Molecule

-Large Molecule

By Route of Administration

-Oral

-Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

-Hospital Pharmacies

-Retail Pharmacies

-Online Pharmacies

By Region

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Latin America

-The Middle East and Africa

