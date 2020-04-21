Education Technology and Smart Classrooms Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2027- Apple, Cisco, Dell, FUJITSU, HP Development Company L. P., Blackboard, IBM, Jenzabar, Lenovo, Microsoft

A Smart Class is equipped with multimedia components which are designed to enrich the teaching and learning process. Technology in education has played an essential role in education and connecting the students to the current and future learning opportunities. Education Technology is used to improve knowledge with various type of devices such as a tablet, interactive displays and many other products used for educational purpose. As advancement in technology and government focus on education field, it is expected that Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market is going to rise in the coming period.

The increasing investment in the education sector by governments is the chief driver of the education technology (Ed Tech) and smart classroom market. Furthermore, improvisations in the increasing demand for digital education projected to influence the market significantly. Emerging trends that are creating new opportunities for the education providers and learners so that information can be effectively accessed by the end-users, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Apple Inc.

2. Cisco

3. Dell

4. FUJITSU

5. HP Development Company, L. P.

6. Blackboard Inc.

7. IBM

8. Jenzabar, Inc.

9. Lenovo

10. Microsoft

Education Technology and Smart Classrooms Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

