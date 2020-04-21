Educational Robot Market 2020-2027 Moving Towards a Rapid Growth Rate by Leading Players Boyd Corporation, Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics

Educational Robot market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 773.0 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 3,386.5 Mn by 2027.

Various educational institutes are showing focus on the improvement in teaching STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines. STEM helps to learn these specific disciplines of Interdisciplinary learning. Educational robots help to improve the teaching methods for STEM disciplines. Educational robots have the high computing power and help to deliver STEM lessons to modern education. It helps to learn naturally and adopt the principle of computational thinking. Moreover, the DIY kits are boon for the educational robot markets. It enables to design and program and enhances the problem learning skills among STEM students.

In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the educational robot has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies. However, in developing countries of APAC and SAM, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning. Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing learning through robots. As the robot developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adoption of educational robots is continuously increasing.

Global Educational Robot Market – By Application

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

APAC is the fastest-growing educational robot market worldwide. The region is the biggest innovator in the consumer robot space. As the region’s most innovative robotics start-ups continue developing their products, they’re increasingly looking to expand globally. For instance, start-ups such as Makeblock have already indicated their global ambitions, and others are rapidly following. Further, in 2017, Tencent Holdings, a Chinese internet giant, has led a US$ 41 Mn funding round for Wonder Workshop, US educational robot company, as it looks for expansion in the APAC region owing to the growing demand for STEM education. The company has partnered with MindWorks Ventures as well as an education publishing company Classroom to expand its presence in Hong Kong. The company’s products are already employed in over 150 primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong.

Some of the other notable players in the global educational robot market include Boyd Corporation, Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Lego Group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Robothink, Robotis, and Softbank Robotics, among others.

The global educational robot market by type is bifurcated into a humanoid and non-humanoid segment. Robots are becoming an integral component and are having great capabilities in the educational sector. The educational robot is having a high impact on teenager learning and is widely used for development and intellectual growth. Robots are used as an entertaining and interactive platform to learn about computers, languages, mechanical engineering, and electronics, among others. The educational robot has wide adoption for STEM discipline. Moreover, educational robots are witnessing a huge demand for humanoid robots.

FAQ

• What are market opportunities for educational robots?

o Growing demand for humanoid robot provides potential opportunity for the market growth. Along with the increasing focus in STEM education, the demand for educational robots are expected to increase during the forecast period and also vendors have huge opportunity in this segment.

• Which type is most commonly used for educational robot?

o Non-humanoid robot is the most widely used robots for the educational purpose due to its low cost. The major factors for the adoption of non-humanoid robots are its low cost, easy portability, low maintenance cost, easy to use, and others. Non-humanoid robots are widely used in higher educational institutes.

• Which continent has highest demand for educational robot?

o APAC region is the fastest-growing region for educational robots, owing to increasing advancements in teaching methods in countries such as China and South Korea. Moreover, the increasing focus towards research & development in the field of educational robot is driving the Asia-Pacific market.

